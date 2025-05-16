Left Menu

Charlotte Kirk Joins Thrilling Crime Drama 'Write To Kill'

'Write To Kill' is a new crime drama featuring Charlotte Kirk, centered on a writer plagued by writer's block and debt, who is drawn into the criminal underworld. Created by David P. Perlmutter, the series promises gripping suspense with a cast including Billy Hayes, Elena Sanchez, and more.

Charlotte Kirk is set to star in the upcoming crime drama series 'Write To Kill,' created by noted author and producer David P. Perlmutter, according to a report by Deadline. The series follows a financially strained writer grappling with writer's block, who is unexpectedly offered a lucrative deal linked to a criminal act.

The official synopsis from Deadline reveals a tense storyline where the protagonist must navigate London's criminal underworld, led by the ruthless gang leader Mad Dog, as he faces the moral dilemma of committing a crime for money. The series boasts a diverse cast, including Billy Hayes, Elena Sanchez, Sean Cronin, and other talented actors.

'Write To Kill' is a collaborative writing effort by David P. Perlmutter and Michael Gorman, with production anticipated in major cities like London and New York. Charlotte Kirk, known for her performances in films like Vice and Ocean's 8, is expected to bring her distinct flair to this intense new series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

