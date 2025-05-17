Exploring Heritage: ASI Offers Free Museum Entry for International Museum Day

In a bid to enhance public engagement with India's rich cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced free entry to all ASI-protected monuments and museums on Sunday, coinciding with International Museum Day. The initiative underscores the critical role of museums in preserving cultural legacies and fostering education.

The ASI manages 3,698 protected sites and 52 museums across India, all of which will be accessible without a fee on May 18. These locations house invaluable artefacts, including prehistoric tools and medieval inscriptions, representing the breadth of India's archaeological heritage. The free entry is part of efforts to encourage broader public participation and reconnect individuals with national history.

India's museum landscape is evolving, with new additions like the country's first underground museum at Humayun's Tomb and upgrades across ASI museums. Modern technologies such as augmented and virtual reality are being introduced, aiming to provide a comprehensive visitor experience that caters to diverse groups.

