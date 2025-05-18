Iconic Guru Dutt Films Restored for Global Audience at Cannes

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has revived Guru Dutt's iconic films, including 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool,' unveiling restored versions at the Cannes Film Festival. The initiative honors Dutt's cinematic brilliance as his 100th birth anniversary approaches.

An exclusive showcase at Cannes features these timeless classics, acting as a tribute to Dutt's pioneering storytelling style. Renowned films such as 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' are also being screened, reflecting Dutt's legacy.

COO Rajat Agrawal highlights the meticulous restoration process, emphasizing respect for cinema's cultural legacy. Ultra Media's commitment extends with theatrical re-releases and global screenings, ensuring Dutt's work reaches an even broader audience.

