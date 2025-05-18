Left Menu

Iconic Guru Dutt Films Restored for Global Audience at Cannes

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group restored Guru Dutt's iconic films like 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' for the Cannes Film Festival, celebrating his legacy ahead of his 100th birth anniversary. Showcases include film re-releases, exhibitions, and panel discussions to introduce Dutt's work to global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has revived Guru Dutt's iconic films, including 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool,' unveiling restored versions at the Cannes Film Festival. The initiative honors Dutt's cinematic brilliance as his 100th birth anniversary approaches.

An exclusive showcase at Cannes features these timeless classics, acting as a tribute to Dutt's pioneering storytelling style. Renowned films such as 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' are also being screened, reflecting Dutt's legacy.

COO Rajat Agrawal highlights the meticulous restoration process, emphasizing respect for cinema's cultural legacy. Ultra Media's commitment extends with theatrical re-releases and global screenings, ensuring Dutt's work reaches an even broader audience.

