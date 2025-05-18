Left Menu

Lichens: Nature's Overlooked Stone Artists

Lichens, often overlooked due to 'plant blindness', are ecologically and culturally significant life forms that challenge the perception of stone as inert. They transform stone by incorporating it into their biology, offering insights into conservation and the dynamic relationship between living and non-living entities.

Updated: 18-05-2025 13:14 IST
Oxford, May 18 (The Conversation) - Lichens, commonly found on stones, are often ignored despite being ecologically and culturally important. This form of 'plant blindness' is challenged by their role in changing our understanding of stone as inert.

Lichens recently captured public attention during a Just Stop Oil protest at Stonehenge, highlighting their cultural significance. English Heritage and senior druids discuss the importance of connecting with nature and heritage conservation, emphasizing lichens' role in this context.

Lichens defy traditional classification, suggesting they are ecosystems in themselves. Their presence on stone transforms perceptions of living versus non-living, crucial for conserving cultural heritage and redefining our relationship with nature.

