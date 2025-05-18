Pope Leo XIV: A New Era of Unity for the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, highlighted his commitment to unity and peace at his inaugural Mass. Addressing an audience of 200,000 in St. Peter's Square, including world leaders, he vowed to strengthen the Catholic Church as a symbol of global harmony. Leo's message of communion comes amid deep divisions within the church and society.

Leo's election was welcomed by conservative Catholics, who favor his traditional style following Pope Francis' reformist approach. The American-born pope reintroduced formal papal attire, reinforcing his commitment to tradition while emphasizing love and unity as guiding forces for the church's mission.

Strict protocol marked the Mass, with tight security and diplomatic details defining the event. International leaders, including the US and Peruvian Presidents, attended, underscoring the church's global influence. Leo concluded with calls for peace in Ukraine and prayers for Gaza, reflecting his focus on pressing international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)