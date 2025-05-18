Historic Bale Miyan Fair Canceled Amid Law and Order Concerns

The historic Bale Miyan Fair, traditionally held at Bahrampur, has been unexpectedly canceled, raising concerns and confusion among local residents and organizers. The fair was to be a tribute to Syed Salar Masud Ghazi.

Despite formal applications from organizers who have upheld this centuries-old tradition, local authorities did not issue the necessary approvals. Instead, the grounds are being used for construction related to the Herbert Dam.

While the Allahabad High Court has permitted routine rituals at the Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah, it upheld the decision to deny holding the annual event over concerns linked to recent violent incidents and legal changes affecting the Waqf Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)