Historic Bale Miyan Fair Canceled Amid Law and Order Concerns
The Bale Miyan Fair at Bahrampur was unexpectedly canceled due to law and order concerns. Despite formal applications for the event, the local administration remained silent, leading to its de facto cancellation. The Allahabad High Court allowed rituals at the site but denied permission for the annual gathering.
The historic Bale Miyan Fair, traditionally held at Bahrampur, has been unexpectedly canceled, raising concerns and confusion among local residents and organizers. The fair was to be a tribute to Syed Salar Masud Ghazi.
Despite formal applications from organizers who have upheld this centuries-old tradition, local authorities did not issue the necessary approvals. Instead, the grounds are being used for construction related to the Herbert Dam.
While the Allahabad High Court has permitted routine rituals at the Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah, it upheld the decision to deny holding the annual event over concerns linked to recent violent incidents and legal changes affecting the Waqf Act.
