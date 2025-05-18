Red Tide in The Hague: A Wake-Up Call for Change

Tens of thousands of demonstrators, clad in red, descended upon the capital city to voice their opposition against Israel's ongoing operations in Gaza. Organizers hailed the event as the Netherlands' most significant protest in 20 years, with attendance exceeding 100,000 as reported by prominent human rights organizations.

The marchers, comprising individuals of all ages, articulated their demand for the government to reconsider its stance on Israel. The protest wound past significant landmarks, including the International Court of Justice, underscoring the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As protests erupted in The Hague, escalations in Gaza persisted with Israel intensifying military actions in the region, raising global alarms. Calls for halting Dutch political and military support for Israel joined rising voices urging international attention to the dire humanitarian needs in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)