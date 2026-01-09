Left Menu

Trump says he wants government to buy USD 200 billion in mortgage bonds to bring down mortgage rates

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 03:44 IST
Trump says he wants government to buy USD 200 billion in mortgage bonds to bring down mortgage rates
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has said on social media that he is directing the federal government to buy USD 200 billion in mortgage bonds, a move he said would help reduce mortgage rates at a time when Americans are worried about home prices.

Trump and the White House have been trying to show they are responding to voter concerns about affordability ahead of midterm elections in November.

Trump last month said he planned to unveil housing reforms -- and on Wednesday he said he wants to block institutional investors from buying houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

 Global
2
Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tankertrackers.com says

Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tan...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'it's up to' Xi

UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'i...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026