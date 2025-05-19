Austria's Dilemma: Hosting Eurovision Amid Economic Strains

The Austrian government and national broadcaster ORF are facing a dilemma as they consider hosting the next Eurovision Song Contest. This follows Austria's recent victory in the competition with 'Wasted Love' by operatic singer Johannes Pietsch, also known as JJ.

The jubilation of winning is met with concerns over the costs associated with hosting the event. Officials are engaging in discussions on financing as the country wrestles with economic issues, including a recession and budget deficit exceeding the EU's limit. Vienna, having hosted the event a decade ago, is a contender for hosting once again.

Vice Chancellor and Culture Minister Andreas Babler confirmed that discussions on the venue and funding are underway. Despite financial challenges, there is confidence in securing funding. Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer humorously shared his efforts to avoid hosting costs by voting for a rival entry 3,000 times.

