Karnataka's BioEconomy Surges to $39.2 Billion, Leading National Growth
Karnataka's BioEconomy reached USD 39.2 billion in 2025, demonstrating significant growth and solidifying its national leadership. The Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society released the BioEconomy Report, revealing contributions to GDP, the notable role of BioPharma and BioIndustrial biotech, and the emergence of numerous biotech startups.
Karnataka's BioEconomy has surged to USD 39.2 billion in 2025, reflecting substantial growth and reinforcing its national leadership position.
The Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) report indicates the BioEconomy now contributes significantly to the state's GDP and highlights BioPharma as the dominant segment, alongside rapid growth in BioIndustrial Biotechnology.
Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized biotechnology's expanding role in economic growth and innovation, noting a rise in tech startups and investment, particularly in life sciences and health-tech sectors.
