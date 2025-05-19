A Culinary Tribute: Celebrating Migrant Workers with 60,000 Meals

In an unprecedented show of gratitude, over 60 Indian restaurants in Singapore collaborated to distribute 60,000 meals to migrant workers on Sunday. This act celebrated SG60 and Labour Day, honoring the invaluable contributions of these workers to the nation's development.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng lauded the efforts, joining the chefs and volunteers in the Little India precinct, a hub for many Indian and Bangladeshi workers. The minister acknowledged the day's significance, celebrating the spirit of hard work and perseverance.

The event, organized by the Indian Restaurants Association with ministry support, marked Singapore's largest single-day food distribution for migrant workers. With meals distributed across 28 dormitories and cultural spaces, the effort was aided by 160 volunteers, fostering a vibrant community celebration.

