Left Menu

A Culinary Tribute: Celebrating Migrant Workers with 60,000 Meals

In a grand gesture to honor migrant workers, over 60 Indian restaurants in Singapore distributed 60,000 meals, celebrating both SG60 and Labour Day. Supported by the Ministry of Manpower, the initiative highlighted the essential contributions of these workers to Singapore’s development, featuring a vibrant cultural event in Little India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-05-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 07:01 IST
A Culinary Tribute: Celebrating Migrant Workers with 60,000 Meals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In an unprecedented show of gratitude, over 60 Indian restaurants in Singapore collaborated to distribute 60,000 meals to migrant workers on Sunday. This act celebrated SG60 and Labour Day, honoring the invaluable contributions of these workers to the nation's development.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng lauded the efforts, joining the chefs and volunteers in the Little India precinct, a hub for many Indian and Bangladeshi workers. The minister acknowledged the day's significance, celebrating the spirit of hard work and perseverance.

The event, organized by the Indian Restaurants Association with ministry support, marked Singapore's largest single-day food distribution for migrant workers. With meals distributed across 28 dormitories and cultural spaces, the effort was aided by 160 volunteers, fostering a vibrant community celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025