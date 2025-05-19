Breaking Boundaries: Harry Lighton's 'Pillion' Challenges Kink Preconceptions
British director Harry Lighton's debut film 'Pillion,' showcased at Cannes, challenges stereotypes about kink through the story of a consensual submissive relationship. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling, the film mixes comedy with romance, exploring themes from Adam Mars-Jones' 'Box Hill' novel.
At the Cannes Film Festival, British director Harry Lighton revealed his feature debut 'Pillion,' a film aiming to challenge preconceived notions about kink and submission, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling. Lighton shared his inspiration derived from Adam Mars-Jones' novel 'Box Hill'.
The romantic drama, set in London, follows a submissive relationship between a traffic officer, played by Melling, and a biker with a mysterious past, portrayed by Skarsgard. Lighton integrates comedy to transition traditional romantic tropes into this atypical narrative.
Harry Melling, known for his roles in 'Harry Potter' and 'The Queen's Gambit,' expressed relief at audience laughter during the premiere, acknowledging the humorous outcome of real-life awkward moments captured on screen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
