Epic Arrival: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Set to Captivate Audiences This Summer

This summer, the much-anticipated movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is set to premiere. Generating excitement with its music, the film promises an epic experience crafted on a grand scale. Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, it boasts a stellar cast and crew ready to enthrall audiences.

Updated: 19-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:48 IST
Epic Arrival: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Set to Captivate Audiences This Summer
This summer, audiences will witness a cinematic spectacle as Powerstar Pawan Kalyan takes the screen as Veera Mallu in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'—a saga of valor and legend.

The film's music, already a hit with audiences, has set the stage for the release of its third single and official trailer, which is expected to heighten anticipation further.

Under the direction of A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the movie's finishing touches are underway, featuring stellar contributions from Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, and production designer Thota Tharani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

