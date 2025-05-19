Tragedy in Charminar: A Fire Exposes Systemic Failures

A heartbreaking fire incident in the Charminar area resulted in 17 fatalities, sparking allegations of governmental negligence from BRS Working President K T Rama Rao. The incident has highlighted serious lapses in emergency response preparedness and resources.

Rama Rao, after visiting the site and speaking with victims, expressed concerns about the absence of essential facilities such as water and oxygen masks in fire tenders and ambulances. He criticized the response time and preparedness, underlining the lack of trained personnel as a critical flaw.

The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, struck a building situated in a densely populated area. Rama Rao demanded increased compensation for victims' families and called for immediate improvements in disaster readiness, particularly in high-risk zones like Charminar.

