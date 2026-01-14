New Salary Account Package Revolutionizes Banking for Government Employees
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) launched a comprehensive Salary Account Package for central government employees, combining banking, insurance, and card benefits. This package aims to enhance financial well-being with features like insurance coverage, concessional loan rates, and card perks. Public sector banks will promote this initiative among government workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) unveiled a comprehensive Salary Account Package designed to provide central government employees with banking, insurance, and card benefits in a single account.
Officially launched by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju, the package offers personal and air accident insurance, zero-balance salary accounts, and concessional loan interest rates.
The initiative encourages public sector banks to promote the package via websites and awareness camps, thereby facilitating the migration of existing salary accounts to this new package with the employees' consent.
(With inputs from agencies.)