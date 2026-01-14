New Salary Account Package Revolutionizes Banking for Government Employees

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) unveiled a comprehensive Salary Account Package designed to provide central government employees with banking, insurance, and card benefits in a single account.

Officially launched by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju, the package offers personal and air accident insurance, zero-balance salary accounts, and concessional loan interest rates.

The initiative encourages public sector banks to promote the package via websites and awareness camps, thereby facilitating the migration of existing salary accounts to this new package with the employees' consent.

