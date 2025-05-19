Suresh Oberoi Applauds Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stand Against Terrorism
Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi endorses India's Operation Sindoor, a military strike targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and PoJK, conducted on May 7. Praising PM Modi, Oberoi criticizes Pakistan, labels it an enemy, and advocates for a cultural and sporting boycott while lauding military retaliation after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Veteran Indian actor Suresh Oberoi has publicly praised Operation Sindoor, India's decisive military strike aimed at terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, executed on May 7, was a retaliatory response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Speaking to ANI, Oberoi commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the operation, expressing frustration at Pakistan, which he referred to as an 'enemy nation.' Oberoi questioned, 'Should we call it a terrorist nation?' and applauded Modi for fulfilling commitments, emphasizing respect for the women widowed by the attack. He described this operation as a necessary action rather than a truce.
The actor further advocated for a ban on Pakistani artists and cricket matches in India, stating, 'I don't want any singer, actor, or any Pakistani to be here.' Additionally, plans for the film 'Abir Gulaal,' starring Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, to release on May 9, 2025, were halted. Khan, banned from Indian cinema following the 2016 Uri attack, last appeared in Bollywood in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'
India's Operation Sindoor saw further success as the Indian Armed Forces countered additional Pakistani military aggression, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, solidifying the strike as a pivotal event in Indian military history. (ANI)
