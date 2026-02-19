Left Menu

Reviving Roosevelt: Pakistan Teams Up with U.S. for Grand Redevelopment

Pakistan and the U.S. have agreed to redevelop New York's historic Roosevelt Hotel, aiming to enhance economic ties. This deal forms part of Pakistan’s asset restructuring efforts, with potential valuations over $1 billion. The project underscores growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

Updated: 19-02-2026 20:14 IST
In a significant move to foster economic relations, Pakistan and the United States have inked a deal to redevelop the storied Roosevelt Hotel in New York. The closure of this century-old property since 2020 had marked a lull for one of Pakistan's most valued overseas assets, a potential revenue source valued at over $1 billion, according to the government.

The memorandum of understanding, approved by Pakistan's cabinet and signed in the presence of U.S. General Services Administration officials, sets the stage for the hotel's renovation and commercial revival. This redeployment of a foreign state asset aims to bolster Islamabad's asset restructuring endeavors under IMF guidance.

Further cementing economic ties, the agreement dovetails with recent collaborative ventures, such as U.S. financing in Pakistan's Reko Diq mining project. As the two nations deepen cooperation, the dynamics of bilateral trade and investment present mutual growth opportunities.

