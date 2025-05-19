Left Menu

Reviving Rakhigarhi: Haryana's Indus Valley Heritage Project

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated development projects worth Rs 20 crore in the historic Rakhigarhi site. The projects aim to enhance tourist and student facilities with a rest house, cafeteria, and hostel. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined the event to boost Rakhigarhi's prominence as a tourist hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:45 IST
In a significant boost to cultural tourism, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled three pivotal development projects in Rakhigarhi, an ancient site of the Indus Valley Civilization. These projects, valued at Rs 20 crore, aim to attract tourists and scholars alike by improving regional infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated facilities include a state-of-the-art rest house, a student hostel, and a cafeteria at the Rakhigarhi Museum and Interpretation Centre. This museum proposes to display artefacts of the ancient civilization, offering visitors insight into one of the world's oldest cultures.

In a demonstration of cross-sector collaboration, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in the event, underscoring the archaeological importance of Rakhigarhi. Officials plan to further develop the site to enhance its appeal as both an educational and tourism center.

