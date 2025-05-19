Reviving Rakhigarhi: Haryana's Indus Valley Heritage Project

In a significant boost to cultural tourism, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled three pivotal development projects in Rakhigarhi, an ancient site of the Indus Valley Civilization. These projects, valued at Rs 20 crore, aim to attract tourists and scholars alike by improving regional infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated facilities include a state-of-the-art rest house, a student hostel, and a cafeteria at the Rakhigarhi Museum and Interpretation Centre. This museum proposes to display artefacts of the ancient civilization, offering visitors insight into one of the world's oldest cultures.

In a demonstration of cross-sector collaboration, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in the event, underscoring the archaeological importance of Rakhigarhi. Officials plan to further develop the site to enhance its appeal as both an educational and tourism center.

