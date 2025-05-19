Operation Sindoor Boosts Hindi News Viewership Beyond 2016 Records
During Operation Sindoor, the Hindi TV news viewership surged to levels exceeding those recorded during the 2016 surgical strikes, according to BARC. The sharp increase was driven by heightened interest following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, with the audience reaching 507 million viewers during the critical week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Hindi television news soared to new heights during Operation Sindoor, exceeding viewership numbers from the 2016 surgical strikes, as reported by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
The increase in audience size was marked by a jump from a 4% to a 15% share in the Hindi speaking markets, driven by events following a terror attack in Pahalgam.
In addition to witnessing a peak in viewer numbers, the operation also resulted in a viewership spike during official briefings, drawing in an unprecedented number of viewers, including 65 million new to Hindi news in the prior month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
