Operation Sindoor Boosts Hindi News Viewership Beyond 2016 Records

Hindi television news soared to new heights during Operation Sindoor, exceeding viewership numbers from the 2016 surgical strikes, as reported by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The increase in audience size was marked by a jump from a 4% to a 15% share in the Hindi speaking markets, driven by events following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

In addition to witnessing a peak in viewer numbers, the operation also resulted in a viewership spike during official briefings, drawing in an unprecedented number of viewers, including 65 million new to Hindi news in the prior month.

(With inputs from agencies.)