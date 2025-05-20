Left Menu

'My Father's Shadow': Nigeria's Historic Cannes Moment

Akinola Davies Jr.'s 'My Father's Shadow,' Nigeria's first Cannes Film Festival entry, is a personal story exploring family and masculinity. Set in 1993, it follows two brothers encountering their estranged father. Actors Sope Dirisu and newcomers Godwin and Chibuike Egbo star. The film highlights Nigerian narratives in global cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 03:21 IST
'My Father's Shadow' marks Nigeria's historic entry into Cannes Film Festival's official selection, directed by Akinola Davies Jr. The film is deeply personal, focusing on family and masculinity, and reflects on Davies' own life experiences.

Set over a single day in 1993, the movie portrays two brothers suddenly reunited with their estranged father amidst Nigeria's political upheaval. The story parallels the uncertainty in familial and national identity, brought to life by actors Sope Dirisu and real-life siblings Godwin and Chibuike Egbo.

Garnering critical acclaim, the film has been picked up for distribution by Mubi, and Davies hopes its inclusion at Cannes will open doors for more African stories on the international stage, emphasizing the need for wider exposure and access to global platforms.

