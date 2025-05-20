Denzel Washington's Surprise Honor at Cannes: Palma d'Or for a Dynamic Career

U.S. actor Denzel Washington was honored with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival, a recognition for his exceptional contributions to cinema. The distinction was presented on Monday evening, according to festival organizers.

Washington, who recently turned 70, attended the southern France festival for the premiere of Spike Lee's latest film, 'Highest 2 Lowest.' The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's acclaimed 'High and Low,' and like its source material, it made its debut on Monday as well. Joining Washington on the red carpet were his co-stars, including A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright. Washington stars as David King in this crime thriller, marking the fifth film he has collaborated on with director Spike Lee. The two-time Oscar-winning actor has portrayed a range of characters from black activist Malcolm X to a heroic pilot in 'Flight' and a rogue detective in 'Training Day.' His work in 'Training Day' secured him a second Oscar win in 2002.

Additionally, Washington has extended his talents into directing and producing, exemplified by his dual role in the 2007 film 'The Great Debaters.' This project revolved around a college debate team navigating national championship ambitions. He also played a significant role in the drama 'Antwone Fisher.' The Cannes festival had previously announced that Robert De Niro would receive a Palme d'Or honorary award, which he accepted while urging protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at the opening ceremony. 'Highest 2 Lowest' is expected to be released in U.S. theaters on August 22.

