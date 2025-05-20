Left Menu

Conan O'Brien Joins 'Toy Story 5' as Smarty Pants

Comedian Conan O'Brien joins the cast of 'Toy Story 5', produced by Pixar for Disney. He will voice the character Smarty Pants. In a video announcement, he expressed excitement over the role, preferring it over Woody or Buzz. The film releases in US theaters on June 19, 2026.

Updated: 20-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:21 IST
The beloved American comedian and television host, Conan O'Brien, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming 'Toy Story 5'.

Produced by the esteemed Pixar Animation Studios for Disney, this film is slated for release in US theaters on June 19, 2026. O'Brien will lend his voice to the exciting new character, Smarty Pants, adding a new dimension to the star-studded cast.

In a video announcement shared on Instagram, O'Brien expressed his enthusiasm, noting it as an unexpected but delightful role, suggesting he'd rather be Smarty Pants than the iconic characters Woody or Buzz.

