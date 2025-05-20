Conan O'Brien Joins 'Toy Story 5' as Smarty Pants

The beloved American comedian and television host, Conan O'Brien, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming 'Toy Story 5'.

Produced by the esteemed Pixar Animation Studios for Disney, this film is slated for release in US theaters on June 19, 2026. O'Brien will lend his voice to the exciting new character, Smarty Pants, adding a new dimension to the star-studded cast.

In a video announcement shared on Instagram, O'Brien expressed his enthusiasm, noting it as an unexpected but delightful role, suggesting he'd rather be Smarty Pants than the iconic characters Woody or Buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)