IndiGo's Operational Turmoil: CEO Summoned by DGCA Amid Flight Cancellations
The DGCA has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers amid ongoing flight disruptions. A panel is reviewing operational challenges, including manpower and rostering issues, which led to IndiGo canceling thousands of flights. The DGCA is closely monitoring the airline’s operations, with Elbers set to appear before officials on Friday.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified its scrutiny of IndiGo, summoning the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers for a fresh meeting on Friday. This follows IndiGo's struggle with widespread flight disruptions affecting thousands of passengers.
A four-member panel was instituted last week to pinpoint the reasons for the operational challenges plaguing the airline, particularly the implementation of new duty and rest norms for pilots.
Elbers is set to provide a full report to the DGCA, while officials conduct on-site inspections at multiple airports to evaluate the situation, following the cancellation of over 4,000 flights.
