Russian Troops Capture Siversk: Strategic Gain in Ukraine Conflict

In a significant development in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has received news of the capture of Siversk, a strategic city in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the information was communicated by the state news agency TASS, providing a crucial update on the conflict.

However, Reuters has not independently verified the capture, leaving room for further confirmation as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)