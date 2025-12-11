Russian Troops Capture Siversk: Strategic Gain in Ukraine Conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the capture of Siversk by Russian troops in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This announcement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov via the state news agency TASS, though Reuters has not yet verified the report.
In a significant development in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has received news of the capture of Siversk, a strategic city in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.
According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the information was communicated by the state news agency TASS, providing a crucial update on the conflict.
However, Reuters has not independently verified the capture, leaving room for further confirmation as the situation unfolds.
