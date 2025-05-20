Magnus Carlsen's Historic Draw Against 143,000 Chess Enthusiasts

In a historic chess event, Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen faced an unprecedented challenge against more than 143,000 players worldwide, resulting in a draw. This notable match, executed on Chess.com, marked a significant moment in the world of online chess.

The game, starting on April 4, was part of the 'Magnus Carlsen vs. The World' event. Players, known as Team World, collectively strategized and voted on moves every day, bringing a novel approach to the traditional game. After 32 moves, the match ended in a draw through the threefold repetition rule, when Carlsen's king was checked three times in a corner.

This event, the third in a series of record-setting 'vs. The World' games, underscores the growing popularity of freestyle chess and the community's ability to challenge top-tier players. Chess enthusiasts are applauding this landmark moment, celebrating both the ingenuity of Team World and Carlsen's formidable skills.

