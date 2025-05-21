Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Shines at Cannes

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound,' featured in the Un Certain Regard segment, captivated audiences with its poignant narrative. The film stars acclaimed actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor and marks Ghaywan's sophomore appearance at Cannes after his debut film 'Masaan' won accolades in 2015.

During the official photocall at the Debussy Theatre, the cast, including Vishal Jethwa, along with producer Karan Johar, presented a stylish front. Each celebrity donned designer ensembles, from Anamika Khanna for Kapoor to Gaurav Gupta for Khatter, drawing fashion enthusiasts' attention.

Executive produced by Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese, 'Homebound' delves into the quest of two childhood friends aspiring for social dignity through police service jobs. As anticipation builds for its premiere, the film promises to be a thought-provoking addition to the festival's lineup.

