Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Shines at Cannes

'Homebound' by Neeraj Ghaywan, showcased at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard segment, features stars like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. It marks Ghaywan's second appearance at the festival, following his debut with 'Masaan' in 2015, and explores the dreams and struggles of two childhood friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound,' featured in the Un Certain Regard segment, captivated audiences with its poignant narrative. The film stars acclaimed actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor and marks Ghaywan's sophomore appearance at Cannes after his debut film 'Masaan' won accolades in 2015.

During the official photocall at the Debussy Theatre, the cast, including Vishal Jethwa, along with producer Karan Johar, presented a stylish front. Each celebrity donned designer ensembles, from Anamika Khanna for Kapoor to Gaurav Gupta for Khatter, drawing fashion enthusiasts' attention.

Executive produced by Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese, 'Homebound' delves into the quest of two childhood friends aspiring for social dignity through police service jobs. As anticipation builds for its premiere, the film promises to be a thought-provoking addition to the festival's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

