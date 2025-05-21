Left Menu

Dulux Maestro: Empowering India's Designers for Future Living Spaces

AkzoNobel's Dulux Maestro program in India aims to empower architects and interior designers to create personalized modern living spaces. Launching in key cities, it offers extensive support through advanced tools and resources, aligning with India's growing design market, projected to reach USD 81.2 billion by 2030.

In a move set to revolutionize the Indian design landscape, AkzoNobel, the global paints giant, introduced the Dulux Maestro program — a comprehensive ecosystem crafted to empower architects and designers across the nation. Spearheading this initiative is a commitment to enhance modern living spaces for a design-conscious India.

The Indian interior design market, foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% and expected to be valued at USD 81.2 billion by 2030, serves as a testament to the sector's robust growth. With the country's urbanization projected to surpass 50% by 2050, there is a mounting demand for distinctive and personalized living environments, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Dulux Maestro blends AkzoNobel's impressive legacy with advanced technological support — from digital visualization tools for over 2,000 shades to exclusive access to color insights and forecasting workshops. Launched in 16 major cities across five states and one Union Territory, the program is poised to expand significantly, supporting over 2000 designers with premium Dulux paint solutions.

