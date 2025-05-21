Chris Brown Secures Bail, Gears Up for World Tour Amid Legal Battles

In a notable legal development, renowned U.S. singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a London court, facilitating the launch of his upcoming world tour. The court's decision follows a charge of grievous bodily harm against Brown for an alleged assault on music producer Abraham Diaw.

The R&B artist, who garners accolades for tracks like "Loyal" and "Run It," faces accusations of unprovoked aggression involving a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. Though absent at Southwark Crown Court, the 36-year-old Grammy winner's bail enables his tour commencement in the Netherlands on June 8.

The bail agreement, accompanied by stringent financial and travel conditions, marks a significant juncture in the ongoing legal proceedings. Brown, who was detained in Manchester after returning to the UK, is required to post 4 million pounds as bail, with an additional 1 million pounds due shortly, while surrendering his passport except for touring purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)