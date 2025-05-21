Left Menu

Chris Brown Secures Bail, Gears Up for World Tour Amid Legal Battles

Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a London court after being charged with a serious assault involving music producer Abraham Diaw. With bail conditions set, Brown is set to continue his 'Breezy Bowl XX' tour starting in June, despite the ongoing legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:28 IST
Chris Brown Secures Bail, Gears Up for World Tour Amid Legal Battles
Chris Brown

In a notable legal development, renowned U.S. singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a London court, facilitating the launch of his upcoming world tour. The court's decision follows a charge of grievous bodily harm against Brown for an alleged assault on music producer Abraham Diaw.

The R&B artist, who garners accolades for tracks like "Loyal" and "Run It," faces accusations of unprovoked aggression involving a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. Though absent at Southwark Crown Court, the 36-year-old Grammy winner's bail enables his tour commencement in the Netherlands on June 8.

The bail agreement, accompanied by stringent financial and travel conditions, marks a significant juncture in the ongoing legal proceedings. Brown, who was detained in Manchester after returning to the UK, is required to post 4 million pounds as bail, with an additional 1 million pounds due shortly, while surrendering his passport except for touring purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025