Historic Maritime Legacy: INSV Kaundinya's Epic Return
The Indian Navy inducted INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally-built stitched ship, at Karwar naval base. This ship recreates a fifth-century vessel and symbolizes India's maritime heritage. Featuring cultural motifs, it will embark on a voyage along ancient trade routes, showcasing India's shipbuilding prowess and maritime history.
- Country:
- India
In a significant nod to ancient maritime heritage, the Indian Navy has officially inducted the INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally-built stitched ship, at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. This vessel serves as a testament to India's storied traditions in naval exploration and trade.
The ship represents a recreation of a fifth-century Indian vessel, christened after Kaundinya, a legendary mariner. Its induction marks the culmination of an extraordinary project celebrating India's rich history of shipbuilding. Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presided over the event.
INSV Kaundinya is adorned with cultural symbols, from sails featuring Gandabherunda and Sun motifs to a sculpted Simha Yali bow and a Harappan-style stone anchor deck. The ship is set for a trans-oceanic journey along ancient trade routes, highlighting India's maritime heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
