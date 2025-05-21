Left Menu

Grand Celebrations for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde has invited President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary in Chondi, Maharashtra. Known for her temple restorations and philanthropy, Ahilyabai's legacy is being honored by the state and central governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:42 IST
Grand Celebrations for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu for the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar, the iconic queen of the Malwa empire, at her birthplace in Maharashtra. The event is scheduled for May 31 at Chondi in Ahilyanagar district.

Shinde, a BJP leader and a descendant of the former queen, also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebrations, which have been a tradition for three decades. The President's office is expected to confirm her attendance soon.

Ahilyabai Holkar, renowned for restoring major temples and her philanthropy, is commemorated across India with support from various organizations, including the central government. The Maharashtra cabinet approved a Rs 681 crore package for preserving her birthplace, highlighting her lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025