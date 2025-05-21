Grand Celebrations for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu for the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar, the iconic queen of the Malwa empire, at her birthplace in Maharashtra. The event is scheduled for May 31 at Chondi in Ahilyanagar district.

Shinde, a BJP leader and a descendant of the former queen, also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebrations, which have been a tradition for three decades. The President's office is expected to confirm her attendance soon.

Ahilyabai Holkar, renowned for restoring major temples and her philanthropy, is commemorated across India with support from various organizations, including the central government. The Maharashtra cabinet approved a Rs 681 crore package for preserving her birthplace, highlighting her lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)