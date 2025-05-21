Grand Celebrations for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde has invited President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary in Chondi, Maharashtra. Known for her temple restorations and philanthropy, Ahilyabai's legacy is being honored by the state and central governments.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu for the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar, the iconic queen of the Malwa empire, at her birthplace in Maharashtra. The event is scheduled for May 31 at Chondi in Ahilyanagar district.
Shinde, a BJP leader and a descendant of the former queen, also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebrations, which have been a tradition for three decades. The President's office is expected to confirm her attendance soon.
Ahilyabai Holkar, renowned for restoring major temples and her philanthropy, is commemorated across India with support from various organizations, including the central government. The Maharashtra cabinet approved a Rs 681 crore package for preserving her birthplace, highlighting her lasting impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana Faces Financial Challenges
SC says OBC reservation in local body polls in Maharashtra will be as existing prior to 2022 report.
SC directs Maharashtra election commission to notify local body polls in state within four weeks.
SC says local body polls in Maharashtra to be concluded in 4 months, liberty to poll panel to seek more time.
Supreme Court Directs Maharashtra to Expedite Local Body Elections