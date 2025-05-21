Left Menu

Uttarakhand's NDRF 'Shaurya' Expedition: A Himalayan High

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the NDRF's third mountaineering expedition 'Shaurya'. The 44-member team aims to conquer Kedar Dome peak. The expedition enhances soldiers' rescue capabilities. The state supports adventure sports to inspire youth, backed by a Rs 1,480 crore disaster preparedness project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) third mountaineering expedition, 'Shaurya'.

The NDRF team, comprising 44 members, aims to reach the summit of the 6,832-meter-high Kedar Dome, passing through Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Gangotri, Chidbasa, Bhojwasa, Tapovan, and Kirti Glacier. NDRF Director General Piyush Anand emphasized that this expedition will better equip soldiers for rescue operations in the high Himalayas.

During the event at the chief minister's residence, CM Dhami noted that NDRF personnel are consistently present at 'ground zero' in disasters, serving as an inspiration for the youth while broadening their skills through adventure activities. Echoing this sentiment, the state government promotes numerous adventure sports such as trekking, paragliding, and rafting, including annual competitions like Tehri Water Sports.

The CM further highlighted the state government's collaboration with the Centre to bolster disaster management systems, underscored by the approval of the Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilient Project with an investment of approximately Rs 1,480 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

