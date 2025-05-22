Historic Clayborn Temple Blaze: Sinister Act Targets Civil Rights Landmark

An intentionally set fire severely damaged the historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis, a crucial site for the 1968 sanitation workers' strike led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Investigators from the Memphis Fire Department are currently on the lookout for a suspect connected with the incident.

The flames, which engulfed the temple in the early hours of April 28, have caused extensive damage to the church's interior, a loss lamented by Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat, though hopes remain to salvage parts of the facade. The incident has halted a significant USD 25 million restoration project aimed at preserving the Romanesque revival church.

The Clayborn Temple has a rich civil rights history, once serving as a center for meetings during the sanitation workers' strike. The church's restoration, led by Anasa Troutman, continues despite the setback, aiming to honor its historical impact and revitalize the surrounding community.

(With inputs from agencies.)