Left Menu

The Selfie Paradox: When Digital Beauty Becomes Reality

Research shows selfie-editing apps profoundly affect young people's body image and well-being, contributing to an increased desire for cosmetic procedures. With apps like Facetune and Meitu, users recreate their images, aligning with societal beauty ideals. This pervasive practice poses significant mental health risks, necessitating more research into its implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Callaghan | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:47 IST
The Selfie Paradox: When Digital Beauty Becomes Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent research published in New Media and Society highlights the alarming impact of selfie-editing technologies on young people's body image and well-being. These apps, including Facetune and Meitu, offer extensive editing tools, allowing users to dramatically alter their appearances. As a result, young individuals often find themselves chasing an idealized version of reality.

The study, based on interviews with nearly 80 young people, reveals that many feel pressured to perfect their online images, significantly impacting their mental health. This digital curation, driven by apps that mimic cosmetic surgery, fosters a desire for real-life enhancements like fillers and Botox.

With the growth of AI in beauty technologies, the relationship between tech and human experience deepens, exacerbating issues such as body image dissatisfaction among youth. As photo-editing and beauty filters become normalized, there's a critical need to address their long-term effects on young minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025