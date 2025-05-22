Modernizing Railways: A Cultural and Technological Leap in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the newly redeveloped Govindpur Road, Rajmahal, and Shankarpur railway stations in Jharkhand, with renovations costing over Rs 21 crore.

The stations form part of the 103 Amrit Bharat stations launched nationwide to modernize railway infrastructure with modern technology and cultural elements. Govindpur Road's refurbishment, on the Hatia-Rourkela section, cost Rs 6.65 crore, according to an official statement. Meanwhile, Rajmahal and Shankarpur stations were revamped for an estimated Rs 15 crore.

Highlighting modern amenities such as computerized ticket counters, environmentally sensitive designs, and cultural decor, the stations aim to enhance traveler experiences. This initiative under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents a significant effort to blend local art with advanced facilities, making railway journeys more comfortable and connected to regional heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)