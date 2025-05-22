Left Menu

Jodie Foster's Bold Return to French Cinema

Jodie Foster, renowned actress and director, boldly tackles her first major French-language role in two decades with 'A Private Life.' Despite her initial fears, Foster delivers a captivating performance that earned a 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes, exploring new dimensions of her talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:19 IST
Jodie Foster's Bold Return to French Cinema
Jodie Foster (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid interview at the Cannes Film Festival, acclaimed actress and director Jodie Foster opened up about her long-standing apprehension towards acting in French-language films, despite her fluency. As reported by Deadline, Foster took on a daring French-speaking role in her latest film, 'A Private Life,' marking her first major part in French in over 20 years since her appearance in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 'A Very Long Engagement' in 2005.

Foster admitted that fear held her back from accepting several French-language film offers in the past. 'Why didn't I make a film in French? I was afraid,' she confessed, revealing her concerns that only someone intimately familiar with the language should perform such roles. Nonetheless, she embraced the challenge with 'A Private Life,' which premiered at Cannes to a 10-minute standing ovation.

The star noted that acting in French unveils a different side of herself. 'The great thing, when I act in French, I'm a totally different person: My confidence isn't as high, and my voice is higher. It creates a new character for me,' she shared. This experience has enriched her as both an actress and director, enabling her to explore fresh facets of her craft and navigate the nuances of embodying a new persona on screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025