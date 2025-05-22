Jodie Foster's Bold Return to French Cinema

In a candid interview at the Cannes Film Festival, acclaimed actress and director Jodie Foster opened up about her long-standing apprehension towards acting in French-language films, despite her fluency. As reported by Deadline, Foster took on a daring French-speaking role in her latest film, 'A Private Life,' marking her first major part in French in over 20 years since her appearance in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 'A Very Long Engagement' in 2005.

Foster admitted that fear held her back from accepting several French-language film offers in the past. 'Why didn't I make a film in French? I was afraid,' she confessed, revealing her concerns that only someone intimately familiar with the language should perform such roles. Nonetheless, she embraced the challenge with 'A Private Life,' which premiered at Cannes to a 10-minute standing ovation.

The star noted that acting in French unveils a different side of herself. 'The great thing, when I act in French, I'm a totally different person: My confidence isn't as high, and my voice is higher. It creates a new character for me,' she shared. This experience has enriched her as both an actress and director, enabling her to explore fresh facets of her craft and navigate the nuances of embodying a new persona on screen.

