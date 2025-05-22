The Red Envelope Riddle: Mystery at 30,000 Feet

Bangalore, Karnataka — India is buzzing over the enigmatic 'Red Envelope' campaign sparking curiosity across the nation and beyond. The campaign saw its latest twist on a Bengaluru-Qatar flight when multiple passengers discovered velvet red envelopes with golden seals tucked into seat pockets.

Inside these envelopes was a QR code accompanied by an enigmatic message inviting recipients to uncover how the elite make money work for them, with a warning that the invitation expires upon landing. The QR code directs to an Instagram page, red.envelope.society, which has rapidly amassed over 200,000 followers participating in a digital treasure hunt.

In recent weeks, strange incidents related to the campaign popped up across India, including cryptic raps and mysterious handouts at airport lounges. The purpose of this campaign remains uncertain, with speculation ranging from secret financial networks to an elaborate marketing scheme. What is clear is that India's curiosity is thoroughly piqued.

(With inputs from agencies.)