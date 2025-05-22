Divine Journey: The Arrival of Lord Ram at New Navadvip Dham

The much-anticipated arrival of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman at New Navadvip Dham unfolded in a spectacle of divine intervention, leaving devotees in awe. Originally intended as a simple deity transfer, the event became an extraordinary manifestation of Lord Ram's guiding influence.

Beginning nearly two decades ago, the journey of these deities reached its climax with celestial alignment, symbolic of long-awaited spiritual fulfillment. This remarkable sequence of events was catalyzed by a shared desire among devotees to present Lord Ram at the sacred site which shares its latitude band with Ayodhya, his birthplace.

Amid logistical challenges and considerations, divine signs affirmed the deities' rightful place at New Navadvip Dham. The event evokes parallels with past spiritual milestones and serves as a profound reminder of the divine plans that transcend human expectations, inspiring worldwide devotion.

