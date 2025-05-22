Left Menu

Journey to Faith: Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage Begins

Uttarakhand Governor and Chief Minister inaugurated the first batch of pilgrims heading to Shri Hemkund Sahib. The Sikh pilgrimage, set at an altitude of 15,000 feet, opens on May 25. The trek tests patience and courage, with efforts ongoing for a safer journey and promotion of local products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:24 IST
Journey to Faith: Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant commencement, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the initial batch of pilgrims embarking on their journey to the revered Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara from Rishikesh.

The leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a safe voyage to the first group of 'Sangats'. Scheduled to open on May 25, the Sikh pilgrimage is perched at a majestic altitude of 15,000 feet in Chamoli district.

Emphasizing the journey as a testament to faith and devotion, Governor Singh highlighted the challenging 18-kilometer trek as a test of patience and courage. The Governor lauded the preparations led by the administration and Gurudwara Management Committee, urging pilgrims to embrace a plastic-free journey and support the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, prioritizing local products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025