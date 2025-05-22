Journey to Faith: Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage Begins

In a significant commencement, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the initial batch of pilgrims embarking on their journey to the revered Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara from Rishikesh.

The leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a safe voyage to the first group of 'Sangats'. Scheduled to open on May 25, the Sikh pilgrimage is perched at a majestic altitude of 15,000 feet in Chamoli district.

Emphasizing the journey as a testament to faith and devotion, Governor Singh highlighted the challenging 18-kilometer trek as a test of patience and courage. The Governor lauded the preparations led by the administration and Gurudwara Management Committee, urging pilgrims to embrace a plastic-free journey and support the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, prioritizing local products.

