Panoramic Views Unveiled: Observatory Tower on Zuari Bridge

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate the construction of an observatory tower on the newly established Zuari bridge in South Goa, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The event, scheduled for 6 PM in the village of Chicalim, marks a significant development in enhancing visitor experiences at the bridge, which connects North and South Goa. The tower promises panoramic vistas for tourists and locals alike.

Estimated at a cost of Rs 270 crore and expected to be realized in five years, the project is entrusted to M/s Dilip Buildcon under a Public Private Partnership model. It will feature attractions such as a revolving restaurant and an art gallery, promising a unique cultural and scenic experience.

