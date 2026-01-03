Left Menu

Vedaaranya Festival: Celebrating Women in Heritage at Rajasthan's Open Air Art Gallery

The 10th edition of the Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival will commence on January 22 in Ramgarh Shekhawati, Rajasthan. The event, celebrating women in heritage, aims to rejuvenate the local economy and preserve cultural traditions. Highlights include performances, workshops, and discussions led by notable artists and cultural figures.

The 10th Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival is set to begin on January 22 at Ramgarh Shekhawati in Rajasthan, aiming to revitalize the local economy and preserve the region's rich traditions. The festival, organized by the Shruti Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and INTACH, emphasizes viewing Ramgarh as the 'habitat of the future.'

Under the theme 'Women in Heritage,' the festival will feature a panel led by Tim Curtis of UNESCO. Participants include members of the royal Rajkot family, artists like Pandit Sajan Misra, Ila Arun, and others. The discussions will focus on the role of women in enriching the cultural and artistic landscape of Shekhawati.

The event will showcase diverse performances, such as Ila Arun's musical evening and an art exhibition at Mohar Haveli. Folk music and workshops will highlight Rajasthan's craftsmanship, ending on January 26 with a cultural exchange involving Irish and Rajasthani artists.

