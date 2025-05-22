Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's Celebratory Win: Karnataka Offers Prestigious BDA Site

Banu Mushtaq won the International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection, 'Heart Lamp'. Karnataka's government offered her a 'G' category Bangalore Development Authority site in recognition. The award of GBP 50,000 was presented at London's Tate Modern, with translator Deepa Bhasthi also honored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:57 IST
  • India

Banu Mushtaq has placed Karnataka and India in the international spotlight by winning the International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection, 'Heart Lamp'.

In recognition of her monumental achievement, the Karnataka government announced on Thursday its decision to award Mushtaq a 'G' category Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site, provided she accepts the offer.

The short story collection, translated by Deepa Bhasthi, earned Mushtaq the esteemed GBP 50,000 prize at a ceremony held at London's Tate Modern.

