Yoga on Rails: Sangram Singh's Journey to Wellness
Wrestler Sangram Singh joined the Travel Yoga campaign on a Mumbai AC local train, promoting yoga as a tool for health and wellness. Alongside 10 yoga teachers, Singh guided commuters through yoga practices, sharing his inspirational journey from battling arthritis to becoming a wrestling champion.
- Country:
- India
Wrestler and wellness advocate Sangram Singh transformed an ordinary morning train commute into a dynamic health event aboard the Mumbai AC local train as part of the Travel Yoga campaign.
In collaboration with Western Railway, the event featured simple yoga practices onboard, with Singh and over 10 yoga instructors guiding passengers from Andheri to Churchgate. The initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response, according to the Heal Station, the group behind the wellness effort.
Singh, known for overcoming rheumatoid arthritis to achieve wrestling glory, shared his personal journey, emphasizing yoga's capacity for physical, mental, and spiritual transformation. His return to the Mumbai local after 20 years was poignant, now serving as a messenger of wellness, bringing yoga to public spaces like local trains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Myanmar: Healthcare System Struggles Amid Quake Aftermath
Global Health Inequities Deepen as WHO Urges Cross-Sector Reforms to Address Social Roots
Activist Glenview Cuts Stake in CVS: Analyzing the Health Sector's Dynamic Shifts
Digital health innovation emerges as key driver for universal health coverage
Gaza hunger crisis ripples across health sector as Israeli blockade endures