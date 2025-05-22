Yoga on Rails: Sangram Singh's Journey to Wellness

Wrestler and wellness advocate Sangram Singh transformed an ordinary morning train commute into a dynamic health event aboard the Mumbai AC local train as part of the Travel Yoga campaign.

In collaboration with Western Railway, the event featured simple yoga practices onboard, with Singh and over 10 yoga instructors guiding passengers from Andheri to Churchgate. The initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response, according to the Heal Station, the group behind the wellness effort.

Singh, known for overcoming rheumatoid arthritis to achieve wrestling glory, shared his personal journey, emphasizing yoga's capacity for physical, mental, and spiritual transformation. His return to the Mumbai local after 20 years was poignant, now serving as a messenger of wellness, bringing yoga to public spaces like local trains.

