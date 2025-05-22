Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles Cannes Red Carpet in Gaurav Gupta Couture

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated the 78th Cannes Film Festival with a custom couture ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta, blending cosmic and Indian heritage themes. Cannes highlights included a strong Indian presence featuring filmmakers and actors, with historic film premieres enhancing the festival's cultural richness.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood luminary, made heads turn at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her second red carpet appearance in a custom couture ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta. Gupta, known for his innovative designs, shared pictures of Aishwarya's look on Instagram.

The ensemble, named "Heiress of Clam," seamlessly integrates celestial motifs with Indian cultural symbols, highlighted by a sculptural gown draped and embroidered to reflect the cosmos with bursts of shimmering silver, gold, charcoal, and black.

Achieving further elegance, the ensemble was complemented by a Banarasi brocade cape, embroidered with a Sanskrit verse from the Bhagavad Gita. The festival has seen notable Indian involvement, with several prominent figures attending and showcasing cinematic works.

