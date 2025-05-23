Louis Vuitton Shines Under the Moonlight with Cruise 2026 Collection
Nicolas Ghesquiere unveiled Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2026 collection at the historic Palais des Papes in France. The spectacular show included metallic suit jackets, flame-patterned capes, and mirrored gladiator boots, attended by celebrities like Brigitte Macron and Cate Blanchett. This event highlighted luxury fashion's current challenges amid industry changes.
The iconic Louis Vuitton brand illuminated southern France with a mesmerizing showcase of its Cruise 2026 collection. The display took place in the breathtaking main courtyard of the medieval Palais des Papes monument, drawing a star-studded audience that included French first lady Brigitte Macron and celebrities Catherine Deneuve and Cate Blanchett, among others.
Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton womenswear, crafted the collection with daring metallic suit jackets and flame-patterned capes. Models donned gladiator boots adorned with mirrored glass, adding elegance and intrigue to the ornamental styles. The grand event unfolded as the global luxury sector faces a challenging period of prolonged economic slowdown.
Amidst industry shifts, with brands like Dior and Gucci appointing new designers, Ghesquiere's continued leadership at Louis Vuitton provides stability. Renewing his contract, he is poised to retain his influential role beyond a decade, fostering innovation and continuity at the world's largest luxury brand.
