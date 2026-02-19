Royal Scandal Unfolds as King Charles Attends Fashion Show Amid Brother’s Arrest

In an unexpected twist, King Charles of Britain attended a London Fashion Week event hours after his brother's arrest. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces allegations related to misconduct in public office, marking a significant scandal for the royal family.

During the fashion show, King Charles mingled with industry leaders, including Laura Weir and Stella McCartney, showcasing his support for British style and emerging talent. The show, featuring designer Tolu Coker, highlighted cultural identity and sustainability.

This incident presents a major challenge for King Charles, who expressed his deepest concern over his brother's arrest. He affirmed the importance of the rule of law while continuing his royal duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)