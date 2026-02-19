William Costelloe's Tribute Collection Stuns at London Fashion Week

William Costelloe paid homage to his late father, Paul Costelloe, with a remarkable collection unveiled at London Fashion Week on Thursday. In the first lineup since the legendary designer's passing last November, the brand showcased long jackets, dresses adorned with sculpted shoulders, and sharply tailored trouser suits as part of an impressive autumn/winter collection.

Tweed, check, and knitwear were prominent, reflecting designs both father and son collaborated on prior to Paul Costelloe's death at age 80. The celebrated designer was a revered figure at London Fashion Week for four decades, known for his innovative style and influence on the fashion industry.

William Costelloe expressed his pride backstage, acknowledging the teachings of his father as an inspiration for the collection's themes of structured tailoring and new silhouettes. The collection featured earthy tones, ribbed knitwear, and accessories like chunky scarves and oversized handbags, capturing the essence of the label's heritage in a modern context.

(With inputs from agencies.)