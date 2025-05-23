Wolverine Roars into Avengers: Doomsday Speculation
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine speculated to join Avengers: Doomsday in the MCU. While teasing his potential role, Jackman humorously brushes off rumors. As excitement builds, the star-studded cast for the 2026 release grows with major additions, despite Halle Berry denying her involvement.
Hugh Jackman's potential involvement as Wolverine in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big film, 'Avengers: Doomsday,' has fans buzzing. The celebrated actor himself has fanned speculative flames with playful ambiguities about his role, according to Deadline's reports.
Despite acknowledging his recent reprisal of Wolverine alongside Deadpool, Jackman maintains he has no confirmed news about joining the 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast. With characteristic wit, he remarked on the topic, humorously stressing his lack of updates. This comes after years of defining the Wolverine persona, starting with his debut in the 2000 release of 'X-Men.'
As anticipation for the film builds, 'Avengers: Doomsday' boasts a star-studded lineup. Returning icons include veterans Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, with Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal adding to the intrigue. However, fans hoping for Halle Berry's Storm will be disappointed as she has denied involvement. The film's release date has shifted to December 18, 2026, adding to the anticipation.
