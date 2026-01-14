Left Menu

Griezmann's Marvel: Atletico Edge Past Deportivo in Copa Showdown

Antoine Griezmann's stunning free-kick led Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, securing their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Despite previous setbacks, Atletico showed resilience with Griezmann's goal marking the match's sole score, highlighting their defensive strength.

Antoine Griezmann's sublime free-kick in the second half allowed Atletico Madrid to secure a tense 1-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna, advancing them to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Following a shaky start to 2026, including a draw with Real Sociedad and a loss to Real Madrid, Atletico fielded a strong lineup, save for resting regulars like Jan Oblak. The absence of transfer-rumored players, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori, also marked the team's journey to Galicia.

Atletico dominated early chances, with Julian Alvarez and Matteo Ruggeri posing threats. Though La Coruna neared an opportunity through Cristian Herrera, it was Griezmann's 61st-minute free-kick that decisively curled into the net, sealing the win. Despite their control, Atletico found difficulty in extending their lead as they advance in the tournament.

