Rathuni Rathuni: A Multilingual Musical Marvel
The song 'Rathuni Rathuni' from the film Karikaada has been launched in multiple languages, showcasing diverse regional talents across India. Composed by Shashank Sheshagiri, it features contributions from artists in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The multilingual effort enhances the song's reach while maintaining its musical essence.
- Country:
- India
The song 'Rathuni Rathuni,' part of the upcoming film Karikaada, made its debut on January 10 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, uniting artists from varied regional film backgrounds. This multilingual release represents a significant collaborative effort within India's cinematic landscape.
Headed by composer Shashank Sheshagiri, the track involved musicians fostering a synchronized harmony through various stages of recording across major Indian cities. The rhythmic and melodic foundation laid by Shashank and Prabhudas was enriched by live performances and diverse vocalists, adding depth to the composition.
The auditory experience was further refined by mixing at 432hz Studio by Manjunath Naidu, ensuring uniformity across versions. 'Rathuni Rathuni's' choreography by B Dananjaya and visuals featuring Kriti Verma amplify the song's dynamic presence, solidifying its role in the prelude to the film's release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Cinema Shines: Four Titles in the Oscar 2026 Best Picture Race
Indian Cinema Shines: Four Films Vie for Oscars 2026
Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Tsunami Redefining Indian Cinema
We should all come together and make Indian cinema proud: Rohit Shetty
Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Epic Milestone