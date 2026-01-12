Rathuni Rathuni: A Multilingual Musical Marvel

The song 'Rathuni Rathuni,' part of the upcoming film Karikaada, made its debut on January 10 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, uniting artists from varied regional film backgrounds. This multilingual release represents a significant collaborative effort within India's cinematic landscape.

Headed by composer Shashank Sheshagiri, the track involved musicians fostering a synchronized harmony through various stages of recording across major Indian cities. The rhythmic and melodic foundation laid by Shashank and Prabhudas was enriched by live performances and diverse vocalists, adding depth to the composition.

The auditory experience was further refined by mixing at 432hz Studio by Manjunath Naidu, ensuring uniformity across versions. 'Rathuni Rathuni's' choreography by B Dananjaya and visuals featuring Kriti Verma amplify the song's dynamic presence, solidifying its role in the prelude to the film's release.

