Rathuni Rathuni: A Multilingual Musical Marvel

The song 'Rathuni Rathuni' from the film Karikaada has been launched in multiple languages, showcasing diverse regional talents across India. Composed by Shashank Sheshagiri, it features contributions from artists in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The multilingual effort enhances the song's reach while maintaining its musical essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The song 'Rathuni Rathuni,' part of the upcoming film Karikaada, made its debut on January 10 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, uniting artists from varied regional film backgrounds. This multilingual release represents a significant collaborative effort within India's cinematic landscape.

Headed by composer Shashank Sheshagiri, the track involved musicians fostering a synchronized harmony through various stages of recording across major Indian cities. The rhythmic and melodic foundation laid by Shashank and Prabhudas was enriched by live performances and diverse vocalists, adding depth to the composition.

The auditory experience was further refined by mixing at 432hz Studio by Manjunath Naidu, ensuring uniformity across versions. 'Rathuni Rathuni's' choreography by B Dananjaya and visuals featuring Kriti Verma amplify the song's dynamic presence, solidifying its role in the prelude to the film's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

