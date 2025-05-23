Transformative Journey: The Omica India International Pageant

Kolkata, India, May 23, 2025: The Omica Mr., Miss & Mrs. India International Pageant offers more than just crowns and applause; it is a profound journey of self-discovery and professional growth. This platform not only offers accolades but also transforms participants by enhancing essential skills vital for career development.

Under the guidance of industry experts, contestants undergo rigorous training, refining skills like ramp walking, public speaking, effective communication, grooming, and fitness. Omica's pageant aims to build confidence, helping participants excel in acting, modeling, and media professions.

Offering an inclusive platform that welcomes diverse backgrounds and body types, Omica's pageant, judged by Bollywood figures Neha Dhupia and Milind Soman, provides aspirants with the tools for lifelong success and a launchpad for careers in entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)