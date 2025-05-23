Left Menu

Transformative Journey: The Omica India International Pageant

The Omica Mr., Miss & Mrs. India International Pageant is more than a competition – it's a transformative journey of self-discovery, offering professional development through comprehensive training. With no limitations on background or status, it provides participants a unique platform in the entertainment industry, judged by Bollywood's Neha Dhupia and Milind Soman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:57 IST
Transformative Journey: The Omica India International Pageant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, India, May 23, 2025: The Omica Mr., Miss & Mrs. India International Pageant offers more than just crowns and applause; it is a profound journey of self-discovery and professional growth. This platform not only offers accolades but also transforms participants by enhancing essential skills vital for career development.

Under the guidance of industry experts, contestants undergo rigorous training, refining skills like ramp walking, public speaking, effective communication, grooming, and fitness. Omica's pageant aims to build confidence, helping participants excel in acting, modeling, and media professions.

Offering an inclusive platform that welcomes diverse backgrounds and body types, Omica's pageant, judged by Bollywood figures Neha Dhupia and Milind Soman, provides aspirants with the tools for lifelong success and a launchpad for careers in entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025